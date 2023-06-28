OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Some enjoy them, and others may run from them. The National Fire Protection Association says more than 19,000 reported fires are caused by fireworks annually.

Our number one recommendation is to attend a professional show. The twin cities put on a show every year on the river front. we recommend attending that. It’s fun for the whole family. Jason Ditta, Ouachita Parish Fire Department

However, Ditta says some people may want to purchase fireworks and pop them at their homes.

We recommend buying from a reputable dealer, first and foremost. Another thing to be mindful of, is letting adults handle the fireworks; most injuries we see is with children handling fireworks. Be mindful of where you are aiming the projectile fireworks; they can travel for long distances. Then another thing to remember is how to discard your fireworks, they do hold heat for quite some time. So, discard them in a metal pale that has water in them and make sure they soak thoroughly. Don’t just sweep them all up and put them in a trash bag or trash can, because that can potentially start a fire. Jason Ditta, Ouachita Parish Fire Department

Ditta also says it is safe to pop fireworks despite the heat.

Luckily we’ve had a good bit of rain so there are no burn bands in the area right now. it is going to be hot even at night time so always drink plenty of water and stay cool at this time Jason Ditta, Ouachita Parish Fire Department

For more tips, you can visit the National Fire Protection Association website.

