Fire tankers on loan from around Louisiana arrive in Shreveport

Ten tanker trucks have arrived in Shreveport, on loan from fire departments around Louisiana after the Shreveport Fire Department issued a plea Wednesday for help as the city deals with low-water pressure. (Photo courtesy: Fire Protection District No. 1 of West Feliciana Parish WFFD)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ten tanker trucks have arrived in Shreveport, on loan from fire departments around Louisiana after the Shreveport Fire Department issued a plea Wednesday for help as the city deals with low-water pressure.

SFD does not normally use tankers because they have fire hydrants in the city and they have also been using a reserve tanker truck from the airport, but with low water pressure issues due to winter weather, they needed backup. Tankers can hold 3 to 5,000 gallons of water. Even with those, the fire department says, they can run out of water in minutes on a big fire.

Not only will the fire department be using the tankers to fight fires, but also in their continued efforts to shuttle water to local hospitals who need it to keep their boilers running and their buildings heated.

Tankers began arriving in Shreveport late Wednesday night, including from St. Tammany and West Feliciana parishes.