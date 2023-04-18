ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – At approximately 1:30 PM, April 18th, Alexandria Fire Department responded to a house fire at a vacant lot on Magnolia and 13th St. The smoke could be seen from blocks away. 3 firefighters pushed through the plumes to dampen the flames, while their colleagues sprayed the structure from outside.
The cause of the fire is unknown, and authorities’ investigation is underway. Following updates will be shared.
