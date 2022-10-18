NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —With temperatures dropping, fire departments say now is the time that calls go up. Some local fire officials and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are offering tips to prevent fires in your home.

Did you know how fast a fire can move? According to the New Orleans Fire Department, you may have less than 2 minutes to get to safety once the smoke alarm sounds.

Here are some tips to keep you safe from officials:

Remember to keep at least three feet of space around space heaters.

Don’t forget to put out any open flames before going to sleep.

Be sure to check your smoke alarms regularly.

Smoke alarms should be installed in every sleeping room.

If the smoke alarm is older than 10 years old, you need to replace the whole unit.

Test all of your smoke alarms by pushing the test button.

Make sure everyone in the home knows the sound of the alarm.

Have a home fire escape plan will make sure everyone knows what to do when the smoke alarm sounds so they can get out safely.

Make sure all escape routes are clear and that doors and windows open easily.

Pick an outside meeting place.

Everyone in the home should know the fire department’s emergency number.

Practice! Practice! Practice! Practice day and nighttime home fire drills.

Ashley Rodrigue, the Public Affairs Director fo the State Fire Marshal’s Office said you should always set yourself up and prepare to give yourself and your loved ones an opportunity to get out safely. “If you have that working smoke alarm when it does happen to you because it does happen, that will at least get you the opportunity to get out safely. These fires, the majority of the time, are happening overnight.”

The State Fire Marshal says Louisiana has already surpassed 2021’s number of fire-related deaths.

If you would like to smoke an alarm and need one installed, the NOFD says that they will do it for free. Since 2012 the New Orleans Fire Department has been conducting its “Save Lives, Install Dat” Smoke Detector Installation Program. Along with that, the NOFD installs “bed-shaker” and “strobe light” components that are designed specifically for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Click here to get your free smoke alarms.

Residents can also call New Orleans Fire Department at 504-658-4714 to learn more about fire safety.