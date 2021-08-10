NOFD: 23 units respond to Pines Village house fire

The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating a late morning fire that destroyed a Pines Village home (Photo: Chief C. Mickal, NOFD).

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department investigates a late morning fire that destroyed a Pines Village home.

Around 11:15 a.m., NOFD responded to a two-alarm fire at a one-story wood frame brick home.

Pictures included in a tweet detail the fire, depicting a total loss of the structure.

08/10/2021. 2- Alarm Fire. 4762 Lynhuber St. Photos by Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/9z6OaZTWA7 — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) August 10, 2021

The house was reportedly under renovation, which caused the fire to spread quickly. Crews managed to protect the surrounding houses while getting the flames under control.

No injuries were reported, however, residents of a neighboring house were displaced and assisted by the American Red Cross.

NOFD reports a total of 23 units and 53 personnel helped get the blaze under control, alongside Entergy Electric and Gas.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.