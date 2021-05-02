Finalists in the LSU president search to address Shreveport’s LSU Branches

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Beginning Sunday and concluding Tuesday, the three finalists selected for the position of LSU President will hold forums for LSU’s Shreveport branches.

They are scheduled as follows:

6:30-7 p.m. Sunday

LSU Shreveport/LSU Health Shreveport Forum

Jim Henderson, system president and CEO of the University System, who holds a Doctor of Management (DM) degree

Streamed live on LSUS Facebook

6:30-7 p.m. Monday

LSU Shreveport/LSU Health Shreveport Forum

Dr. Kelvin Droegemeier, former director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Under former U.S. President Donald Trump and served on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, who holds a Ph.D. in Meteorology

streamed on LSUS Facebook

6:30-7 p.m. Monday

LSU Shreveport/LSU Health Shreveport Forum

William Tate IV, Ph.D., provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs at the University of South Carolina; distinguished professor, USC Education Foundation, who holds a Ph.D. in mathematics education with a cognate in human development.

The three finalists are making their final rounds of interviews, which include a robust schedule of events, forums and sessions with the LSU community.

For more information on the candidates and interviews, please visit the presidential search website.

Surveys will be made available so that the LSU community can provide feedback on each candidate.

Further details on how to provide feedback on the candidates and updates on the Board of Supervisors’ selection process are forthcoming.