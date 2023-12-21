LOUISIANA, La. (KLFY) — These are films that have been released in 2023 and were filmed in Louisiana.

Louisiana continues to be a hub for film and television productions. In the past the state has seen a catalog of productions, most notably films like 12 Years a Slave, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, 21 Jump Street and TV shows such as True Detective and American Horror Story. In 2023, a number of films that were produced in the state have hit theaters and are available for you to watch. Here are just a few.

The Killer

The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender and directed by David Fincher, hosted part of its production in New Orleans. The story follows a hitman looking to cover his tracks after a botched job, in which part of this process leads him to New Orleans. The film’s run time is just under two hours and can be watched on Netflix.

The Iron Claw

Set to release in theaters on Dec. 22, The Iron Claw follows the story of the Von Erich brothers; a real-life professional wrestling family in the 80’s. Two of the four brothers in the film are portrayed by Hollywood star Zac Efron, and rising star Jeremy Allen White; who was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in popular Hulu show The Bear. Production for the film took place in Baton Rouge.

Bottoms

The female dominated film, lead by Rachel Sennot and The Bear’s Ayo Edebir, held all of its production throughout locations in New Orleans. Bottoms is a comedy that follows two unpopular high school girls, who create a fight club in order to meet new girls. The film has been met with praises from audiences and was nominated for the audience award at SXSW film festival. Bottoms can be rented on these streaming services.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

The videogame turned movie, Five Nights at Freddy’s, stars The Hunger Games fan favorite Josh Hutcherson. The film also features Scooby-Doo actor Mathew Lillard. The movie was filmed in New Orleans, where the set was built in an abandoned parking lot. Five Nights at Freddy’s was released in theaters back in October, but can also be watched on Hulu. Hutcherson was also featured in another Louisiana movie, 57 Seconds, in which he acted along side Morgan Freeman and was filmed in Lafayette.

Renfield

RenField, starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult, follows Dracula and his henchman who longs for a life away from his boss. The comedy was received well from audiences and fed the intense fire of Nicolas Cage’s loyal fanbase. Filmed in New Orleans, the cityscape was the perfect setting for the vampire comedy. Renfield released in April of this year, and can now be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

