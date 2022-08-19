BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) —Christopher John Scieneaux, age 39, of Donaldsonville, recently found out how long he will be spending in jail.

Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick recently sentenced Scieneaux to 140 months after the 39-year-old was found guilty of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Fentanyl.

The sentence stems from an investigation conducted between November 22, 2019 and January 23, 2020.

During that time, a confidential informant was used “to conduct three controlled buys of heroin and fentanyl from Scieneaux,” according to United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Middle District of Louisiana.

Scieneaux was seen driving two different vehicles during the three buys.

The vehicles belonged to Scieneaux’s girlfriend.

“Officers conducted surveillance at the girlfriend’s residence and confirmed Scieneaux came and went from the home at all times of the day in both vehicles,” according to United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Middle District of Louisiana.

In March of 2020, Scieneaux was stopped while in his vehicle.

A search of the vehicle uncovered “a small amount of narcotics in the vehicle,” according to United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Middle District of Louisiana.

During a subsequent search of the residence referenced above, officers were able to find more drugs.

“Officers located approximately 1300 grams of pure methamphetamine, 903 grams of fentanyl, and two scales (one with white residue) inside the master bedroom closet,” according to United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Middle District of Louisiana.

The search also uncovered these items listed below:

Scieneaux’s Louisiana ID

Rolling papers

A marijuana grinder with residue

Four more picture identifications

$3,340 in cash

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Internal Revenue Service, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and Gonzales Police Department assisted on this investigation.

After Scieneaux is done spending 140 months in jail, he will also have to be subject to 5 years of supervised release.

