FEMA to hold Recovery Resource Fair for Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes

The logo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is seen at its headquarters August 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (FEMA) — The Southwest Long Term Recovery Committee will be holding a Recovery Resource Fair for Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes on Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair will be held at the Jean Lafitte Conference Room at the Lake Charles Civic Center in Lake Charles.

The fair is a collaborative, “one-stop-shop” effort of local, state and federal resources to help link survivors to recovery resources as they rebuild and repair their homes and lives after the 2020 hurricane season.

Subject matter experts will be on hand from the following agencies and organizations:

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

The U.S. Small Business Administration

American Red Cross

Acadiana Legal Services

Louisiana Department of Education

Louisiana Department of Insurance

Louisiana Housing Corporation

FEMA

Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters

Disaster Legal Services

The fair will operate under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors are safe. Face masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene practices will be in place.

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit fema.gov/disaster/4559.For the latest information on information on Hurricane Delta, visit fema.gov/disaster/4570. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.