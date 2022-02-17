WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD) — FEMA will be granting the state of Louisiana nearly $75 million in natural disaster and COVID-19 relief, according to an announcement from Senator Bill Cassidy.

The grant’s approximate total is $74,751,566.40. According to Cassidy, $32,575,317.83 will go towards relief for the Great Flood of 2016, $11,556,913.37 will go towards COVID-19 relief, $8,153,832.65 for Hurricane Laura relief, $2,297,612.17 Hurricane Zeta relief, and $20,167,890.38 for Hurricane Ida relief.

“Louisiana has taken a beating over the past few years. We’ve faced hurricane after hurricane, all while responding to a pandemic,” said Cassidy. “This funding is a critical step towards returning our state to wholeness.”

Relief grant breakdown:

Grant Awarded Recipient Project Description $32,575,317.83 Louisiana Office of Risk Management This grant will provide federal funding to help repair the facility of the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women (LCIW) as a result of severe flooding back in 2016. $4,076,238.37 Louisiana Office of Emergency Preparedness This grant will provide federal funding to help establish emergency protective measures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. $1,052,391.60 Vernon Parish School Board This grant will provide federal funding for repairing damages to Pitkin High School as a result of Hurricane Laura. $4,575,875.20 Vernon Parish for Debris Removal This grant will provide federal funding for the removal of debris in Vernon Parish as a result of Hurricane Laura. $2,525,565.85 Louisiana Department of Military This grant will provide federal funding to help establish emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Laura. $11,914,446.43 Livingston Parish This grant will provide federal funding for the removal of debris in Livingston Parish as a result of Hurricane Ida. $1,134,925.00 City of Slidell This grant will provide federal funding to help establish emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Ida. $7,118,518.95 Plaquemines Parish This grant will provide federal funding for the removal of debris in Plaquemines Parish as a result of Hurricane Ida. $2,297,612.17 City of New Orleans This grant will provide federal funding for the removal of debris in New Orleans as a result of Hurricane Zeta. $7,480,675.00 Ochsner Clinic Foundation This grant will provide federal funding to help establish emergency protective measures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Source: Senator Bill Cassidy