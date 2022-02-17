WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD) — FEMA will be granting the state of Louisiana nearly $75 million in natural disaster and COVID-19 relief, according to an announcement from Senator Bill Cassidy.
The grant’s approximate total is $74,751,566.40. According to Cassidy, $32,575,317.83 will go towards relief for the Great Flood of 2016, $11,556,913.37 will go towards COVID-19 relief, $8,153,832.65 for Hurricane Laura relief, $2,297,612.17 Hurricane Zeta relief, and $20,167,890.38 for Hurricane Ida relief.
“Louisiana has taken a beating over the past few years. We’ve faced hurricane after hurricane, all while responding to a pandemic,” said Cassidy. “This funding is a critical step towards returning our state to wholeness.”
Relief grant breakdown:
|Grant Awarded
|Recipient
|Project Description
|$32,575,317.83
|Louisiana Office of Risk Management
|This grant will provide federal funding to help repair the facility of the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women (LCIW) as a result of severe flooding back in 2016.
|$4,076,238.37
|Louisiana Office of Emergency Preparedness
|This grant will provide federal funding to help establish emergency protective measures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
|$1,052,391.60
|Vernon Parish School Board
|This grant will provide federal funding for repairing damages to Pitkin High School as a result of Hurricane Laura.
|$4,575,875.20
|Vernon Parish for Debris Removal
|This grant will provide federal funding for the removal of debris in Vernon Parish as a result of Hurricane Laura.
|$2,525,565.85
|Louisiana Department of Military
|This grant will provide federal funding to help establish emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Laura.
|$11,914,446.43
|Livingston Parish
|This grant will provide federal funding for the removal of debris in Livingston Parish as a result of Hurricane Ida.
|$1,134,925.00
|City of Slidell
|This grant will provide federal funding to help establish emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Ida.
|$7,118,518.95
|Plaquemines Parish
|This grant will provide federal funding for the removal of debris in Plaquemines Parish as a result of Hurricane Ida.
|$2,297,612.17
|City of New Orleans
|This grant will provide federal funding for the removal of debris in New Orleans as a result of Hurricane Zeta.
|$7,480,675.00
|Ochsner Clinic Foundation
|This grant will provide federal funding to help establish emergency protective measures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.