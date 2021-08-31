FEMA has not proposed paying for hotels in Louisiana due to Hurricane Ida

(KLFY) The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says there is false information circulating online about hotel room assistance for those fleeing their homes due to Hurricane Ida.
A message posted on FEMA’s social media account read: “There is a false rumor being shared on social media and text messages saying FEMA is paying for hotels in Louisiana due to the recent storm. This is false.”
You may apply for FEMA assistance online at https://t.co/gryh5A6N9X or by calling 1-800-621-3362.
FEMA says anyone seeking assistance should call 1-800-621-3362 or apply for assistance online here.
As a result of the false information, FEMA has set up rumor control page for anyone seeking information as it relates to Hurricane IDA.
