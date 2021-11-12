FEMA gives update on hotel eligibility program for survivors

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) —Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announces eligibility updates for disaster survivors to remain in the FEMA funded short-term hotel Transitional Sheltering Assistant (TSA) program. The news was announced in a release on Friday, Nov. 12.

TSA program is designed for survivors when other sheltering options are unavailable due to capacity. TSA currently have 800 hotels participating in program at their own discretion. Survivors who remain eligible for TSA hotel stay but reservations have expired, must located other hotels available, the FEMA polices stated.

To remain eligible for the TSA program, applications must adhere to the qualifications below:

Survivors initially eligible for TSA are continually assessed for eligibility in the same way FEMA determines eligibility for the Individuals and Households Program.

Survivors currently staying in FEMA-funded hotels through TSA are given advance notice when their last night of eligibility is approaching.

During the most recent eligibility review, conducted Nov. 4, FEMA checked all households currently eligible for hotel stays to determine who will remain eligible beyond Nov. 13. Households that are ineligible will receive an autodial notification of their change in status.

Some common seasons why a survivor may no longer be eligible for TSA:

Failure to have proven occupancy of a home.

An inspection of the damaged or destroyed home may not have occurred.

The FEMA application may have been withdrawn.

The FEMA inspection found the home to be safe and livable.

Ineligible survivors for the TSA hotel stay, should contact the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 or visit www.FEMA.gov/DRC for a list of local disaster recovery centers in Louisiana.