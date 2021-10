(Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, October 27, severe weather is expected to impact Louisiana.

Due to predicted severe weather, all 19 state and federal Disaster Recovery Centers in the 25 parishes designated as a disaster because of Hurricane Ida are closing today at 1 p.m.

The complete list of centers and times can be found online.