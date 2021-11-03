FEMA: Disaster Recovery Center closes in Slidell

FEMA said the pay caps “could affect as many as several hundred employees” and is a result of “extended work hours involved in supporting disaster recovery and response efforts for multiple storms.” (File Photo)

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The Disaster Recovery Center at the Fritchie Park Gym in Slidell will close permanently at 6 p.m. Friday, November 5.

Survivors can meet face to face with FEMA specialists at the following location until the center closes:

Fritchie Park Gym

905 W. Howze Beach Rd.

Slidell, LA 70458

Residents of all parishes affected by Hurricane Ida can continue to visit a number of other centers open in

Louisiana.

To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit www.FEMA.gov/DRC. All centers follow COVID-19

precautions. Masks are required for both FEMA specialists and survivors.