Fellow Louisiana politicians comment on the passing of Former Gov. Edwin Edwards

NEW ORLEANS — On Monday, July 12, Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards passed away peacefully at his home in Gonzales, surrounded by family and friends.

Louisiana’s only four-term governor expired of respiratory problems that had plagued him in recent years, doctors said. Edwards was less than a month shy of his 94th birthday.

After hearing of his death, several Louisiana politicians shared their thoughts:

Senator John Kennedy

“Becky and I are praying for former governor Edwin Edwards’s family during their time of deep loss. He lived a full life, and our hearts go out to his loved ones.”

Cynthia Lee Sheng

Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards has passed away. He was a larger-than-life leader and a dear friend of my dad who cared deeply for all Louisianans, serving a four-year term as governor of our great state. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Governor John Bel Edwards

“Few people have made such an indelible mark on our state as Governor Edwin Edwards. At just 17, he joined the Navy during World War II, beginning a lifetime of service to his state and country. He represented Louisiana’s 7th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives and served as the state’s only four-term governor, leading Louisiana through pivotal years of growth including launching efforts to create the state’s current constitution. Gov. Edwards was a fervent supporter of civil rights and ensured that his administration was as diverse as Louisiana, a commitment I have also made as governor. Edwin was a larger-than-life figure known for his wit and charm, but he will be equally remembered for being a compassionate leader who cared for the plight of all Louisianans. Our state has lost a giant, and we will miss him dearly. Donna and I send our deepest condolences to his wife, Trina, family, and all who were blessed to call him a friend and ask everyone to join us in praying for God to comfort them during this difficult time.”

Born in Marksville in Avoyelles Parish during the Great Flood of 1927, in 1944, Edwin Edwards joined the U.S. Navy when he was 17 and became a pilot. His squadron was deploying to the Pacific theatre when Japan surrendered, ending World War II.

Edwards graduated from LSU Law School in 1949, served two terms as a Crowley City Councilman in Acadia Parish; one term in the Louisiana Senate as a floor leader for Governor John McKeithen; one term in Congress; and four terms as governor.