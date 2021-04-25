Feds: FEMA applications faked after 2016 Louisiana flood

The logo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is seen at its headquarters August 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say 10 Louisiana residents are accused of collecting about $6,000 each by faking applications for disaster benefits for car damage after floods in August 2016.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook says all lived outside the disaster area but filed applications saying their cars were totaled by floods within that area.

He says their estimates were all from nonexistent car repair shops.

A news release Thursday said all live in St. Mary Parish but claimed car damage in Iberia or Lafayette parish.

Van Hook says each was indicted separately on charges accusing him or her of fraudulently filing for disaster benefits from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.