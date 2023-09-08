BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A federal judge on Friday, Sept. 8, ruled that the state of Louisiana can’t keep minors at Angola.

Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick ordered the state to remove minors being held at Louisiana State Penitentiary by Friday, Sept. 15.

Lawyers for the teens, including the ACLU, filed a motion in July alleging unconstitutional and inhumane conditions.

According to an emergency filing by the ACLU, minors were punished by being:

put in solitary.

kept in cells for more than 23 hours a day.

kept handcuffed and shackled when showering or during outside rec time.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Office of Juvenile Justice announced last year that minors would be held at Angola because of housing and security needs.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

