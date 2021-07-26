FBI, NOPD searching for North Broad bank robbery suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is wanted for allegedly robbing a bank near the intersection of North Broad and Esplanade on Monday afternoon.

Both the FBI and the New Orleans Police Department are requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspect who robbed Chase Bank at 1425 N. Broad Street at approximately 2:13 p.m. According to the report, the suspect presented a note to the bank teller demanding money. The teller then preceded to hand over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s, standing approximately 5-foot-10 to 6-foot and weighing 160 to 185 pounds. The man was wearing a white button-down shirt, khaki pants, and black face mask and was carrying a straw hat.

The suspect fled on foot.

No details have released concerning whether or not the suspect was armed.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 504-816-3000 or NOPD

CRIME STOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

Tips can be submitted online here.