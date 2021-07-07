FBI launches probe into Ronald Greene case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus held a news conference inside the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge on Tuesday morning.

The goal was to highlight “ongoing controversies” with the Louisiana State Police and restore public trust in the law enforcement agency.

Meanwhile the FBI has agreed to investigate the autopsy report in the death of Ronald Greene, who died in police custody two years ago after troopers stunned, punched and dragged Greene during the 2019 arrest outside Monroe, La.

Two months ago, the LSP released bodycam footage of Greene’s arrest which sparked criticism of the trooper’s use of force.

In addition to the FBI review of Greene’s autopsy, the Legislative Black Caucus is also demanding a full-scale probe into the LSP’s conduct.