FBI, CPSO hunting murder suspect fugitive Joe Constance in 2011 killing, reward offered

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the FBI are all on the hunt for a fugitive suspect in a 2011 murder in Lake Charles, and a reward is available for information leading to his capture.

Immunity is also being offered to anyone who has assisted Constance in his flight, if they help to locate him.

Joe M. Constance, 54, allegedly shot and killed his estranged wife, Mary “Jeanette” Duhon” in her residence on Rustic View Dr. in Lake Charles on June 5, 2011. He has been missing ever since. He faces charges of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary. A federal arrest warrant was issued in 2014 after Constance was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

According to the CPSO, Constance allegedly entered Duhon’s residence forcefully and confronted other residents there. When Constance found Duhon in another portion of the home, he shot and killed her. He fled, and around 30 minutes later, deputies later found his truck abandoned on Fred Vail Rd.

Constance is 6’2″ tall, described as a white male with brown/gray hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his left arm, along with numerous tattoos on his back. He also has a mole on his neck. He has been known to use the following names: Joe Constance, Joe M. Constance, Joe Matthew Constance, and Joseph Constance, along with the following dates of birth: February 27, 1967, and July 27, 1967.

“CPSO along with the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and the FBI have continued to look for Constance, following up on numerous leads and tips received, we want the victim’s family to know we have not given up, nor will we ever give up,” said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “We continue to work very hard and I have one person dedicated solely to finding Constance.”

“We want to bring justice to the family of this victim and we are willing to offer immunity to someone who may have assisted Constance if they come forward now and help us locate this fugitive,” said District Attorney Stephen Dwight.

Below are a picture of Constance from his 2015 wanted poster, along with another picture from LSU FACES Lab showing what he could look like today.

Original picture of Joe Constance

What he could look like today