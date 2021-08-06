‘Fathers On A Mission’ supplying masks for kids before school year begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As parents begin to shop for school supplies, a Baton Rouge father is helping families check masks off their supplies list.

Levar Robinson founded Father On A Mission (F.O.A.M.) and knows all about having Covid-19.

He was infected with the virus just before getting married, had to postpone his wedding and now is using his experience to help others.

“I was just sitting at home like, ‘Man, what can I do to help you know?’ and I remembered, ‘Hey I have an abundance of masks let’s give them away,” said Robinson.

Inside Express Way Park Recreation Center, Robinson is giving away thousands of masks to kids before heading back to school.

He said the masks were donated by Walmart and are going right into the hands of the little ones.

Kimberly Lafont stopped by with her two sons. She said she appreciates this event because it eliminates one thing on the list that many are seeing flying off the shelves.

“The goal coming here with my kids was to let them pick out a mask and then hopefully that will promote them actually wearing it,” said Lafont.

As the number of Covid cases in kids rises, schools are now mandating masks be worn.

“I think this is part of the uniform and just making it a fun experience for all, I think everyone benefits from it,” said Lafont.

Robinson said as he watches kids walk away with masks, he’s hoping his small gesture goes a long way.

“It brings joy to my heart knowing that I’m doing what I’m called to do to help others, to love others and this is one small portion of what we all can do to help our fellow man,” said Robinson.

Robinson will also be giving out masks on Friday from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Express Way Park Recreation Center

935 S 11th Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802