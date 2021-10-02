Father of lost toddler arrested; allegedly playing video games when child wandered off

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The father of the 2-year-old found abandoned Saturday morning at a local mobile home park has been arrested.

Bossier Police took 23-year-old Tristan Whorton, into custody and arrested him on one count of child desertion, after they learned the child wandered off while his dad was allegedly playing video games.

Whorton toddler (Photo courtesy Bossier City Police)

The little boy is safe with his mother now, while Whorton was booked into the Bossier City Jail.

Around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, a caller reports a little boy wandering around unsupervised at Pecan Valley Mobile Home Park at 6507 Barksdale Blvd.

After an exhaustive search of the Mobile Home Park, police alerted the media and posted the child’s photo on social media, and immediately began getting calls identifying the child.

When police went to Whorton’s residence, Whorton was inside but was wearing headphones and didn’t hear the officers pounding on the door.