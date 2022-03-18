NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Fat Albert, the Blue Angel’s C-130J Super Hercules, is an air show favorite.

The slow, lumbering, blue and gold transport plane is the workhorse while the sleek, fast, eye-popping F/A 18 Super Hornets gets all the attention.

“Bert’s” main role is to carry the Blue Angels equipment and personnel from performance to performance.

The Fat Albert name came from the 1970’s-1980’s animated cartoon character created and voiced by comedian Bill Cosby. ”Bert” is obese, athletic, and civic-minded beyond his years.

Fat Albert Airlines has a crew of three U.S. Marine pilots and three flight engineers.

Fat Albert pilot and Captain William Huckeba says, “Fat Albert holds 43,000 pounds of fuel and has a normal cruising speed of about 402 mph. The plane carries 38,000 pounds of equipment and 42 passengers to each of the Blue Angels shows a year.”

The Blue Angels are at NAS JRB Naval Air Station in Belle Chasse for the March 19th and March 20th New Orleans Air Show 2022. Their last performance was five years ago.

Admission and parking are free. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. The air show takes off at 10:00 a.m.