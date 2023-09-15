SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport art gallery will unveil a photography exhibit on Thursday featuring a staff member at a local college.

Jennifer Robinson is the Director of Communication Media at Bossier Parish Community College and one of five featured photographers in an R.W. Norton Art Gallery exhibition of fashion photography.

Image of Jennifer Robinson provided by BPCC.

Line, Form, Fashion! The Art of Style opens on August 31 at 5 p.m. and will showcase more than 40 fine art pieces, exploring the diverse art of fashion through famous artists like Christian Dior.

Robinson’s art incorporates pieces from BPCC’s theatre costume archives and creates a dialogue that spans the distance between costume design and the power of fashion.

Bossier Parish Community College provides this photographic image by Jennifer Robinson.

Robinson’s focus demonstrates how textiles influence a character’s image projection. She combines theatre design and visual communication, including editorial photography, and used BPCC’s Communication Media’s creation lab to produce her work.

Robinson’s work will provide a guided tour each week and show others the process she took from inspiration to the final design.

“I want to showcase that every idea, no matter how abstract, can be translated into a powerful visual statement,” said Robinson.

The free exhibition will take place at R.W. Norton Art Gallery, 4747 Creswell Avenue. The event is open to the public.

