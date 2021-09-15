Family speaks out after mother evacuated from nursing home to warehouse

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — One woman is speaking out after her mother was taken from her nursing home to a warehouse during Hurricane Ida. The family is now seeking legal action against the owner after seven residents, many transferred to hospitals, for cruel treatment.

Tanya Fazande said her mother, Darlene Franklin, is one of nearly 850 people to be evacuated from her nursing home to a warehouse.

“I was extremely upset. Who wants to hear that their parents were in a facility with such inhumane conditions,” Fazande said.

Now they are seeking justice. Franklin’s representation spoke about their case to the press on Monday, Sept. 14.

“Because my mama was treated worse than you would treat a dog. If a dog was being kept in those types of conditions, there would be an uproar,” Fazande said. “Shame on you, how do you sleep at night?”

Currently, there are at least four lawsuits filed against the owner of the seven nursing homes, Bob Dean. What pains Fazande is her mother worked for Dean as a nurse for years until she retired in 2016.

“And she was a nurse in a nursing home. I didn’t think, you know, anybody would be treated that way, especially my mom,” Fazande said.

For now, her mother is safe, but the trauma lingers for the entire family.

“You know, I just keep replaying it, I just keep, you know, picturing all of the horrific things that she described to me that she was going through and feeling, you know, a little bit of guilt for putting her in this facility, for her to be even put that position,” Fazande said.