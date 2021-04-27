Family of Treyford Pellerin calls for release of body cam video in fatal officer involved shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The father of the man shot by Lafayette police last year in the parking lot of a gas station, may soon get more answers.

Trayford Pellerin’s father, Cedrick Pellerin says District Attorney Don Landry has agreed to talk with him.

Landry was not willing to confirm one way or another any appointments he has scheduled.

‘The Village 337’ President Devon Norman says they will go where the fight for justice takes them.

“We believe that at the end of the day Trayford Pellerin deserved to live. If he doesn’t get justice, then when it happens to one of us, to one of our cousins, brothers, or sisters; then they won’t receive it,” Norman said.

The Village 337 rallied outside the district courthouse when the Pellerin family was inside arguing to see the police bodycam footage of Ttrayford being shot by police reportedly were responding to a disturbance of a man with a knife.

“I’m hoping that the community will once again realize the importance of coming out when the families of these victims ask for support,” Norman added.

Last week, Tayford’s father says after a court ruling the family was able see the bodycam video of the shooting.

However, he says what they were allowed to see wasn’t enough.

“They picked what they wanted to show us. They have several other bodycams and surveillance at the store. They haven’t released that at all,” Trayford’s father explained.

Meanwhile, the president of The Village 337 says there’s a reason for the protests and rallies.

He explains that more than one voice can make a difference.

“We understand that if a certain type of attention is not brought to the case then the powers that be will feel as if they don’t have to be do anything about it,” Norman said.