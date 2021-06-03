Family of Ja’Tyri Brown pleading for answers after the one-year-old was killed on Memorial Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Days after gunfire erupted at an apartment complex on Memorial Day, the family of a one-year-old killed is calling for justice.

The family of Ja’Tyri Brown said, the baby girl was filled with so much love and they had an amazing life planned together, but her life was cut short by senseless violence.

“I’m going to miss her smile, she was just starting to say my name,” said Ja’Tyri’s uncle Georick Provost.

Wednesday, the family held a vigil at the apartment complex pleading for answers while visibly filled with emotions and breaking down.

“I’m tired, I’m hurt, I’m destroyed by this. I’m destroyed, I can’t take this no more,” said Ja’Tyri’s great-grandmother Jennifer Day.

Brown was one of three people killed on Memorial Day when shots were fired during a pool party at the Fairway View Apartments. The other victims included a 17-year-old male and 20 year-old male

“To have her taken away from us so soon, it really hurts because we had so much planned for her. she was the baby of our family,” said Provost.

At the very place she was killed, Ja’tyri’s family said she was their sunshine because she lit up any room.

“You took a child from a mother, you didn’t even let this baby grow up to be a young lady. You took her life like she was nothing,” said Day.

Moments before the vigil, the apartment complex placed an arraignment of flowers at the entrance where family and friend would later hold hands and pray.

The family is now calling on the person responsible to simply come forward and help ease their pain.

“Whoever you are, just step forward. You did what you had to do, but you took an innocent person, an innocent baby so please, please, give yourself up,” said Ja’Tyri’s aunt Brittany Robins.