Family of accused Louisiana cop killer speaks out, blames ‘chemical imbalance’

DOYLINE, La. (WGNO) — Since the fatal shooting of Doyline police officer William Collins Jr., Facebook has been flooded with messages of condolence and prayers from agencies all over Louisiana.

But the family of accused killer Mahlon Taylor have spoken out, saying that he has not been the same since his heart attack a few years ago, and that the shooting on Friday night was because of a chemical imbalance.

Reporter Sherley Boursiquot, from WGNO sister-station KTAL in Shreveport, La., spoke exclusively with the suspect’s wife and his younger brother as seen in the video clip posted above.