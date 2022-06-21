EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — The family of Everette Jackson has started an online fundraiser to collect money to cover the expenses associated with getting Jackson’s body back home to Louisiana.

Jackson, 21 died after falling out of his raft on the Payette River in Idaho on Saturday (June 11), according to the Gem County Sheriff’s Department.

He had been tubing with friends when the incident happened, deputies said.

Meagan Jackson, the victim’s sister, organized the GoFundMe page.

She said there are tremendous expenses associated with bringing her brother’s body back to Louisiana, his homegoing services and legal fees.

“We have been so thankful for all the support so far. Previous funds has been exhausted due to room and board fees, traveling expenses, investigators, and family accommodations. We are asking for additional assistance in getting him and the rest of his family back home safely, his home going service and memorials, legal fees, and any additional fees we are faced with.”

So far, more than $4,900 has been raised. The fundraiser goal is set at $30K.