SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters and SWEPCO crews are on the scene where a large tree service crane removing a tree from the back yard of a Broadmoor residence tipped over and crashed into the home Saturday morning.

There were no injuries when the 45-ton crane landed on the house and took out power lines just after 9 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Bruce Avenue. The SFD says it could be more than a day before the machinery can be safely removed from the home.

The occupants of the home were able to escape safely through a window on the other side of the house.

A 45-ton tree-trimming crane landed on a house and took out power lines in the 100 block of Bruce Ave. just after 9 a.m. Saturday in Shreveport’s Broadmoor neighborhood. (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

At the scene, SFD Battalion Chief Mark Guastella said due to the size and unstable position of the crane, it will require another large crane and specially trained heavy machinery operators to get it out.

“It goes to show you how much weight was involved with the tree and the distribution of the weight,” Guastella said.

It is unclear exactly how long the recovery will take. A larger crane has been ordered, and crews are on standby waiting for it to arrive.

“They’ve got a lot to do to get this thing removed. It already rotated a little bit, from what I understand, so they’re bringing in equipment to help stabilize it,” Guastella said, adding that they may have to cut off the boom to get it out of the house.

Some power lines were damaged in the incident, and SWEPCO is assessing the situation.