BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— A home in Baton Rouge is considered a total loss after firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded to a blaze around 12:10 a.m. on Monday, June 6.

Image courtesy of St. George Fire Department

The Prairieville Fire Department joined the St. George Fire Department at a home in the 25900 block of Kendalwood Dr.

Firefighters found a fully engulfed home when they arrived at the scene.

“All occupants were out of the structure including the family dog,” according to the St. George Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in around 15 minutes.

These members of the St. George Fire Department responded to the scene:

SGFD Engines 643, 633, 673

Squad 635

Ladder 618

Medic Unit 637

A Safety Officer

A Battalion Chief

No one was hurt as a result of this fire.

Investigators are still working to figure out what started the house fire.