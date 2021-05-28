Family and attorneys of Ronald Greene say, they will keep fighting for justice

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A week after Louisiana State Police released a video showing State Troopers’ interaction with Ronald Greene, his family, attorneys, and supporters gathered at the State Capitol.

On the steps of the capitol, people recounted what they saw on the video calling the troopers actions unjust.

“Enough is enough. We will no longer take it, we no longer stand for it,” said NAACP Louisiana State Conference President Michael McClanahan.

State police released several videos from different Troopers’ body cams. Part of the video shows a handcuffed Ronald Greene pleading for his life while police cursed, dragged and stepped on him.

“It hurts the hell out of me to even say, my son was murdered,” said Greene’s mother Mona Hardin.

People who spoke Thursday afternoon are demanding that more be done.

“I don’t want to hear that I am sorry, that for some reason they were acting unprofessional. Lets call this what it is, this is criminal. and if you’re not willing to stand up for what is criminal then I don’t want to hear that you won’t stand for it because you are being complicit,” said the family’s attorney Ron Haley.

Demonstrators said, they are tired of seeing black men die in the hands of officers, who vowed to protect and serve.

“Imagine that we had to have a public lynching on television for everyone to see in order for people just to affirm the very basic principal that black lives matter,” said Executive Director of Louisiana’s ACLU Alanah Odoms.

Through song and speeches, people are sending a clear message, hold law enforcement accountable.

“Two years is too long, but not too late for justice,” said Haley.