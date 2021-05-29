False River is back open and not everyone is happy about it

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – An almost 11 mile lake in Pointe Coupee Parish is now back open.

The False River is open to everyone and not everyone is happy about it.

Donna Fazio had this to say about the river reopening, “you know we need the business! But not at the expense of property owners! I’m furious!”

The Pointe Coupee Parish Government shared the news with this message below:

False River has fallen below the 17.5’ reopening level. In accordance with the lake operational plan and ordinances set forth by the Parish Government, a safety inspection has been completed by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office. False River will open at 5:00 pm today.

Diane Oliver Lambert also gave her thoughts on the False River reopening:

“I knew the river would be open for the weekend. (Pointe Coupee Parish President) Major wasn’t going to let the parish lose a dime.”

Leslie Adams Perkins added “we live on the north end and still have water over some piers. We were outside all day and never saw anyone come by and inspect our area. Big wakes from boats can still damage our property this weekend as I’m sure there will be a lot of traffic.”

The Director of Administration and OHSEP for the Pointe Coupee Parish Government has been contacted about the reopening and we are awaiting a response.