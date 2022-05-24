BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge’s ExxonMobil plant announced Monday evening that it is experiencing some flaring as the company works to recover from a lapse in normal operations.

Plant workers had to address a temporary loss of steam from a third-party provider that occurred over the weekend.

A representative from the company told BRProud, “Many of our unit operations require steam to operate since it serves as a primary heat source for the units. Once the loss of steam occurred, we began a controlled shutdown (or slowdown) of impacted units at the Chemical Plant and Refinery.”

The company emphasized that this is not an emergency situation and that flares are environmentally approved safety control devices designed to consume excess gas.

On its official Facebook page, ExxonMobil added, “We apologize for any inconvenience this flaring may cause.”