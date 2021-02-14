Exxon scouting for Louisiana suppliers for its refinery work

Exxon Mobil is under scrutiny yet again. he office of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman was already probing whether the nation’s largest oil company withheld information from shareholders and the public about the risks that climate change poses to the company’s business.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — ExxonMobil is hosting a virtual event to scout for a wider network of local suppliers for its planned $410 million refinery project in Louisiana’s capital city.

The Advocate reports that the Baton Rouge Supplier Forum is scheduled for Wednesday.

ExxonMobil says it expects to spend $226 million in Baton Rouge and set aside at least $3.5 million for diverse suppliers and $1 million for Baton Rouge-based companies.

The company says it is looking for catering, marketing suppliers, landscaping and pest control, among the many services and products needed.