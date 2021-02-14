Exxon scouting for Louisiana suppliers for its refinery work

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — ExxonMobil is hosting a virtual event to scout for a wider network of local suppliers for its planned $410 million refinery project in Louisiana’s capital city.
The Advocate reports that the Baton Rouge Supplier Forum is scheduled for Wednesday.
ExxonMobil says it expects to spend $226 million in Baton Rouge and set aside at least $3.5 million for diverse suppliers and $1 million for Baton Rouge-based companies.
The company says it is looking for catering, marketing suppliers, landscaping and pest control, among the many services and products needed.