New Orleans college journalists have the 'write' stuff

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Beyond words.

The words they write for their newspaper.

New Orleans college kids just won their version of the Pulitzer Prize.

It’s journalism’s highest honor for students.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is reading all about it at Loyola University New Orleans.

Since 1923, that’s almost a hundred years now, Loyola University New Orleans has been breaking news, covering and uncovering the stories to print in their newspaper they call The Maroon.

From the Great Depression through a World War, they’ve had the headlines.

Now, they broadcast them.

From Facebook to TikTok.

From their website to emails.

And you know what, their journalism now reaches more readers than the old printed paper ever could.

A good story is a good story.

But, don’t bury the lead.

They’re the best.

With all the news that fits, they prin, to win the prize.

Extra! Extra!

Read all about it.

