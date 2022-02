RESERVE, La. (WGNO) — Emergency crews began working an explosion at the Marathon Garyville Refinery on Monday, February 21.

The incident was confirmed by the St. John Emergency Management Office just before 10 a.m.

No injuries or deaths were reported in the incident.

Louisiana State Police have reportedly closed down Airline Highway between LA 54 and West 10th Street.

This is a developing story. WGNO will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.