Video: Explosion and fire at Domino Sugar Refinery in Arabi

ST. BERNARD PARISH – Firefighters are currently battling a three-alarm fire at at the Domino Sugar Refinery, in Arabi.
According to Parish President Guy McInnis, an explosion was reported around 4 P.M. which resulted in the fire.
Reports show that everyone was evacuated from the building, and a head count was completed.
There have been no injuries reported.
Those in the area are being asked to shelter in place as a precaution, although sources say there is no dangerous chemicals at the refinery.
Please find below a statement from American Sugar Refining, Inc., owner of the Chalmette Refinery: