EXCLUSIVE: Monroe crash claims the life of an infant

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that resulted in the death of an infant.

According to Monroe Police, the crash took place on June 10 shortly before 2:30 P.M. at the intersection of Magnolia Cove and Sterlington Road. While at a stop sign, a 2020 Toyota 4 Runner was struck by a 2007 Ford F-150 pick-up truck after it left the roadway.

The driver of the 2020 Toyota 4 Runner and a 9-month-old were transported to a local hospital where the infant died from their injuries.

The 17-year-old driver of the 2007 Ford F-150 was cited for No Registration and Careless Operation.

The toxicology results are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Tune in to NBC 10 and FOX 14 for an exclusive interview with the mother of the child June 14, 2021 at 5, 5:30, 6, 9 and 10.