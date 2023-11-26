GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Tigers traveled to New Orleans to play Southern University in the 50th Bayou Classic at Caesar’s Superdome.

The Jaguars lead the all time record 25-24, so a win for Grambling State will not only tie up the series record but the G-Men will also come out with a winning record on the season.

Let’s recap the 2023 season.

Grambling State got off to a slow start this season, not earning their first win until week three against Florida Memorial. Penalties became a trend early on, and the G-Men have struggled to play a clean game all season. They go into the Bayou Classic with 100 penalties on 855 yards.

“I have to make sure our players understand we can’t have those kind of penalties because eventually it’s going to catch up to us,” said Hue Jackson. “You just said over 90 yards, that’s nine first downs a game. So we’ve got to do a better job that way. And I know there’s sometimes penalties that get called that should not be but they are. And at the same time, we have way too many and we need to make sure we get this slowed down.

When things started looking up for the Tigers, they lost their first homecoming game since 2006. Coach Jackson called this loss disappointing and humbling.

“I think Alabama A&M affected our strategy and our game on Saturday,” Jackson said. “They played really well and we didn’t. We as coaches have to do a better job of making sure all the little handsy things that go on, everything that we can correct as a football staff, that we really take our antennas and put them up extremely high. It’s really starting to affect our football team in a negative way.”

“At the end of the day, we need to go win the classic,” Jackson said. “This is our biggest rival, we get it. This is a big game, it’s the Bayou Classic, it’s on national tv, everybody’s going to be watching and we need to go win the game. I know what it’s like now, having participated in it a year ago. So it’s something that you want to win. This is a big big game for us.”

