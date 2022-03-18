NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The US Navy’s Blue Angels are in town this weekend for the New Orleans Air Show on Saturday, March 19th, and Sunday, March 20th at the NAS JRB New Orleans in Belle Chasse.

WGNO anchor-reporter Anna McAllister and Bryoni Prentice were chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fly with the Blue Angels. Prentice serves as the program director for Electric Girls, a non-profit that gets young girls involved in STEM.

Before McAllister and Prentice were able to suit up for the flight, they had to attend a thorough and extensive pre-flight briefing.

WGNO’s Chief Photographer Patrick Thomas shot this exclusive behind-the-scenes briefing. Here’s your chance to see and learn what McAllister and Prentice were told.