Excessive Force investigation results in additional LA State Police charges

MONROE, La. – On Monday afternoon, Louisiana State Police investigators filed charges on four Troop F Troopers following an extensive and detailed review of use of force encounters in the Monroe area.

The charges stem from an incident in July 2019 and May 2020 in which the Troopers’ actions rose to the level of simple battery and malfeasance in office.

The Troopers, identified as 28-year-old Dakota DeMoss, 26-year-old George Harper, 34-year-old Randall Dickerson, and 30-year-old Jacob Brown, all remain on administrative leave with all law enforcement property recovered pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigations.

LSP Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the four Troopers and placed them into custody without incident this afternoon.

“The unjustifiable use of force by our personnel is inexcusable and tarnishes the exemplary work of our dedicated men and women of the Department of Public Safety,” stated Colonel Lamar Davis, Louisiana State Police Superintendent.

“I commend our investigative team for their diligence and professionalism during this investigation. Our agency remains committed to upholding the public trust and providing professional, fair, and compassionate public safety services.”

No further information is available at this time pending the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.