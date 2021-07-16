Evening cat-and-mouse chase in Mandeville leads to late morning arrest

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — One man is arrested following an overnight search in Mandeville.

Late Friday morning, police arrested Bobby Pursley (a.ka. Bobby Strickland or Brandon Stickland), 31, after a Thursday evening arrest attempt led to a cat-and-mouse chase. Pursley was wanted with multiple felony warrants.

Bobby Pursley Strickland, 31

An off-duty St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted Strickland at Planet Fitness in Covington. The deputy contacted the sheriff’s office and waited for units to arrive. However, while waiting, Strickland jumped in a vehicle and sped off to the Shell station on North Causeway Boulevard in Mandeville.

Mandeville PD assisted in the search for Strickland and located him at the gas station. As officers approached him, he fled on foot to the New Golden Shores subdivision.

At this point, authorities from STPSO, MPD, Slidell PD, and Louisiana State Police (including several K-9 officers were involved in the search.

During the pursuit, a resident on Marilyn Drive noticed Strickland had illegally entered his home and was hiding from police. Strickland fled the house and was able to escape the perimeter, heading in the direction of Rouse Supermarket. The resident was unharmed.

The search led into the morning hours and finally ended when Strickland was spotted in the area of the 600 block of North Causeway. He was taken into custody at CPR Cell Phone Repair without incident.

As of Friday afternoon, Strickland was awaiting processing at the St. Tammany Parish Jail.