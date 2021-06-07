Eunice man arrested and charged with overdose death of 23-year-old woman

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A 28-year-old Eunice man was arrested over the weekend and charged with second degree murder after allegedly obtaining fentanyl for a woman who later overdosed.

Tyler Sloane was arrested Saturday in Allen Parish.

His charges stem from the April 23 death of 23-year-old Kassidy Guidry of Eunice, police said.

It is alleged by police, following their investigation, that Guidry obtained the Fentanyl from Sloane.

Sloane was booked at the Allen Parish Jail then transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail where he was booked and held pending a Magistrate’s Hearing and bond.

Police Chief Randy Fontenot said this is the second arrest made recently by Eunice PD where charges were filed against the distributors of Fentanyl connected to the deaths of the person consuming the deadly drug.