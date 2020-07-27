Ethan Ashley qualifies for re-election to District 2 Orleans Parish School Board

NEW ORLEANS – On Thursday, Ethan Ashley, education executive, activist and parent, qualified for Orleans Parish School Board District #2.

The primary election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Ashley’s decision to seek reelection is deeply rooted in his belief that there is still much work left to do in order to provide every child with a high-quality education and the two pandemics present significant challenges to providing students with the education they so rightfully deserve.

“I know that our students deserve better school options, increased access to vocational and life skills training programs, teachers who understand the personal challenges of our students and families, and greater wrap-around supports like expanded mental health services and counseling. Implementing these efforts will not be easy, especially during two pandemics, but I am committed to providing our students and families with the best education,” Ashley said.

This is also personal for Ashley, as him and his wife, Arielle McConduit, are the proud parents of a public-school student. He knows we must maintain high academic standards and accountability to erase the educational inequities of racism. Addressing these challenges will require thoughtful, innovative and experienced leadership. The kind of leadership Ashley is committed to providing the District 2 community, if allowed to serve again on the school board.

As a homeowner and resident of Gentilly, Ashley has committed his life to helping children in New Orleans succeed. Beyond his own children, Ashley has served as a mentor to fatherless boys with Son of a Saint, program chairman for the NORD Commission, as a mentor and speaker with the Silverback Society and as the director of a literacy program at the Youth Study Center.

“My experiences mentoring and advocating for children have made it clear to me that a good education is truly a matter of life and death for many of our youth. We have a chance to level the playing field and prove that Black and Brown lives matter, by providing our children a quality education and real opportunities in life. We must give our young people the tools to re-write their story, and I have the vision, energy and commitment to work with the community to make this a reality.”

Having survived cancer as a child, Ashley is no stranger to adversity and hardship. Yet his story is one of rising above the odds and fuels his sense of urgency, passion and commitment to serve children and families.

Ashley’s mother and grandmother, who were both teachers, instilled in him a passion for learning, which led him to graduate high school at the age of 16. He then earned a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and a law degree from Howard University at the age of 22. Using his determination and education, Ashley has dedicated his life to giving back to the community by advocating for, mentoring and supporting our most precious resource—our youth.

Prior to his work with school districts, Ashley served under the senior attorney at the Juvenile Justice Project of Louisiana where he led an initiative to end life sentences for 15, 16 and 17-year-old children in the state of Louisiana, many of whom read on a 3rd grade level.

After successfully organizing hundreds of families and community leaders to secure a statewide policy change to end Juvenile Life Without Parole sentences, Ashley became determined to change the school-to-prison-pipeline by improving educational opportunities for Black youth. He became director of an education non-profit where he organized parents, educators, community leaders and clergy to demand high quality educational options for Black youth who come from low-income and working-class families.

Ashley continued his service as the Director of Community Engagement for the Urban League of Louisiana working to secure economic parity for Black and underserved working-class families and with the Anti-Defamation League as the state and local advocacy director fighting against anti-Semitism, hate and bigotry. In these roles, Ashley fought for the civil rights of marginalized communities and worked to improve the inequalities in education provided to the students of these communities. In his current role as an executive of School Board Partners, Ashley equips school districts from around the country with resources to address inequalities in public schools by working with individual school board members. Those inequalities drove Ashley’s resolve four years ago to serve on the Orleans Parish School Board.

“As the son of a single mother struggling for the very basics, education gave me hope, motivation and the tools to succeed. Because this is not the case for all our students, I spent the last four years passionately working for the policies and resources needed for students and parents.”

“I am humbly asking for your prayers, support and vote this November.”

You are invited to visit www.electethanashley.com to learn more about Ethan Ashley, his vision for District 2 and its students, and ways to support the campaign. He would also like to hear from you directly at electashley4dist2@gmail.com to share your ideas, to welcome him to attend a zoom call with leaders in your area.