ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The search is over for an escaped inmate.

19-year-old Roller Avila of Donaldsonville escaped on Tuesday evening and eluded capture for a little while. He was captured Thursday morning on the west bank of Jefferson Parish, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said additional details will be released later on Thursday.

Avila was arrested along with several other suspects in connection to a Sept. 29 armed robbery at a video poker venue called Cane Row Casino.