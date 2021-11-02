EPA awards part of $6 million to Tulane University

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that Tulane University is a recipient of the National Priorities grant award to receive $6,198,689 in funding to support the research of human viruses. The news was announced in a press release on Tuesday, November, 2.

According to the press release, Tulane University will use the funds to research novel surrogates for detecting viruses excreted with feces in wastewater that is intended for water reuse applications.

“Safe and reliable water supplies are critical to our nation’s communities and economy. The research funded by these grants will coordinate water reuse research, help identify critical science gaps and accelerate opportunities for reuse,” said Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Science Dr. Wayne Cascio.

To learn more about EPA grants visit epa.gov/grants