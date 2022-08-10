NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Starting August 17, residents in seven Louisiana parishes will have the opportunity to apply for a one-time $150 credit toward their utility bills. The funds were made possible by Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana shareholders

$4.4 million has been committed to the state for residents in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, Tangipahoa, St. Tammany, and Washington parishes to aid in bill payment assistance by way of Louisiana United Ways.

“To qualify, customers must have a total household income of up to 250% of the federal poverty level, which equates to $69,000 for a family of four,” said Entergy.

In addition to the million-dollar pledge, a $425,000 supplemental donation was made to Entergy’s ‘The Power to Care’ program, to help customers that are either older low-income adults or those with disabilities. $450,000 worth of grants will also be donated to local non-profits across the state.

“By partnering with the United Way, we are reaching additional customers who may not qualify for other assistance programs,” said Deanna Rodriguez, Entergy New Orleans president, and CEO. “Aligning with our community partners is the best way we know how to ensure these funds go where they’re needed the most.”

Customers can find application information by calling the United Way at 211 or texting 898-211. For the most up to date information on bill assistance, residents can log on to Entergy’s website.