Entergy reports over 1,600 power outages in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Sunday, Entergy reported a total of 10,530 power outages across Louisiana.
Orleans Parish was affected with 1,629 power outages as of 5:08 p.m.
Here is a list of Parishes and the number of customers affected:
|Parish Name
|Customers Affected
|ORLEANS (L)
|1,629
|TANGIPAHOA (L)
|614
|JEFFERSON (L)
|354
|ST. BERNARD (L)
|306
|WASHINGTON (L)
|293
|OUACHITA (L)
|93
|OTHER (L)
|62
|E. BATON ROUGE (L)
|33
|PLAQUEMINES (L)
|30
|ST. TAMMANY (L)
|21
|CALDWELL (L)
|6
|ASCENSION (L)
|3
|ST. HELENA (L)
|3
|BIENVILLE (L)
|1
|CATAHOULA (L)
|1
|ST. CHARLES (L)
|1
|ST. JAMES (L)
|1
|ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST (L)
|1