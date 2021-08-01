Entergy reports over 1,600 power outages in Orleans Parish

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Sunday, Entergy reported a total of 10,530 power outages across Louisiana.

Orleans Parish was affected with 1,629 power outages as of 5:08 p.m.

Here is a list of Parishes and the number of customers affected:

Parish NameCustomers Affected
ORLEANS (L)1,629
TANGIPAHOA (L)614
JEFFERSON (L)354
ST. BERNARD (L)306
WASHINGTON (L)293
OUACHITA (L)93
OTHER (L)62
E. BATON ROUGE (L)33
PLAQUEMINES (L)30
ST. TAMMANY (L)21
CALDWELL (L)6
ASCENSION (L)3
ST. HELENA (L)3
BIENVILLE (L)1
CATAHOULA (L)1
ST. CHARLES (L)1
ST. JAMES (L)1
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST (L)1

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

79° / 77°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 79° 77°

Monday

88° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 84% 88° 77°

Tuesday

84° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 84° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 88° 78°

Thursday

90° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 79°

Friday

89° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 89° 79°

Saturday

90° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
83°

82°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
66%
82°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
80°

85°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
85°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
82°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
82°

82°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

81°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
81°

81°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
81°

81°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
81°

83°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
83°

85°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
85°

87°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
87°

87°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
87°

86°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
86°

84°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
79%
84°

84°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
84°

85°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
85°

86°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
86°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
86°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News