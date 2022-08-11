BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Entergy announced this morning they are partnering with Louisiana United Way offices to offer a one-time $150 credit toward your residential utility bill, if you qualify.
The application process for the credit is set to start Aug. 17, according to a press release.
“To qualify, customers must be Entergy electric customers and have a total household income not exceeding 250% of the federal poverty level, which equates to $69,000 for a family of four,” states the press release. “For application information, please visit entergy-louisiana.com/bill-help/.”
Entergy said the credit will be available to residential customers in north, central, southeast and southwest Louisiana.
“The bill payment assistance is part of $10 million in shareholder donations previously announced by Entergy Corporation, with approximately $4.4 million being allocated to United Ways for the benefit of Entergy’s Louisiana customers,” stated the press release.
Entergy claimed it is taking several measures to help residential customers, including:
- Making a supplemental donation of approximately $354,000 to The Power Care which helps low-income older adults and customers with disabilities.
- Providing $370,000 in grants to local nonprofits throughout Louisiana.
- Waiving late payment fees for eligible residential customers. (To be eligible for the late fee credits, customers will need to verify their household income being less than $40,000. The process for customers to verify is being finalized.)
- Waiving credit card payment fees for all residential customers.
- Crediting back convenience fees for payments made to third-party vendors through November to residential customers accounts.
- Organizing employee volunteers to conduct energy efficiency and weatherization events in select neighborhoods.